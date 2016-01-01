Take Your Media
Everywhere.
Easy access to all your video, music, photos and documents stored on your computers from any of your devices.
Connect your devices
Install younity on your computers and stream all your media and files to any of your other computers, mobile devices, TVs, stereos and more. No more syncing, uploading or mobile storage limits.
Build your own streaming service
younity builds a personal streaming service out of your computers so you can always access your content.
Stream your movies and home videos
All your favorite movies, TV shows, home videos and GoPro, on-demand. Stream to another computer, mobile device, TV or home theater.
Stream your entire
music collection
All your favorite music, on-demand. Merge iTunes accounts, stream your playlists, share with your friends.
Access all your photos
Unify all your music, photos, videos and files across your devices and access them from anywhere in the world. Give your smartphone and tablet unlimited storage, no syncing necessary.
Remote access to
all your files
